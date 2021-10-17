King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $120.14 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. 9,968,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

