King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $154.42 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.59% of Generac worth $154,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $18.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.94. The stock had a trading volume of 896,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,144. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

