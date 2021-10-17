Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

