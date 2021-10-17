KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $338.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $375.05.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $329.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

