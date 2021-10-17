Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 43.0% in September

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 762,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 1,121,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

