Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 43.0% in September

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 762,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
NYSE:PHG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 1,121,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
