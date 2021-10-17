Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

