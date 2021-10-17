Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target lowered by Truist from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

KTOS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

