KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

KPLUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

