Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

