Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

