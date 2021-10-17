LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

RCOR stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Renovacor has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

