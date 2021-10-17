Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.