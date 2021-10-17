Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Largo Resources stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $740.01 million and a PE ratio of 35.75. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

