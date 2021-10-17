Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,671 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

