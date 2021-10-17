Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

