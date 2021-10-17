Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -20.49. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

