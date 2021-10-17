Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $200,000 in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

