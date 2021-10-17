Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $329,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in MasTec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in MasTec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $86.26 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

