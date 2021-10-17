Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $329,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in MasTec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in MasTec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MTZ opened at $86.26 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.29.
MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
