Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after buying an additional 240,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

