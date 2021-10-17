Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTA opened at $25.20 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -20.49.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

