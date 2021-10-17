Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.73 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

