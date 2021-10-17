Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 37,983 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.