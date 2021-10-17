Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 37,983 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

