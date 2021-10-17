Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $329,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MasTec by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

