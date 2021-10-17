Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares. Lawson has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

