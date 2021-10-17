Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 166 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

