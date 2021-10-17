Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,574.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

