Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $8.31 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.36.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

