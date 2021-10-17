Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $52,000 in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BNY stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.