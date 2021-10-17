Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 31,058 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 98.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in PVH by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PVH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PVH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.01 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

