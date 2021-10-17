Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 75.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 114.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 719,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

