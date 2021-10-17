Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,329.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 371,692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 220,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

