Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of GATX worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of GATX by 653.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GATX by 893.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.