Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Meredith were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meredith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Meredith by 12.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

