Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,635 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

