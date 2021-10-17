Legal & General Group Plc Sells 294,494 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,494 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

