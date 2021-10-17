Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,468 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,468 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 785,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,795,000.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

