Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.78.

NYSE:LEN opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Lennar by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lennar by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

