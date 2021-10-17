LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.64.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.24. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.