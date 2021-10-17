Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Liberty Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

LBTYA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

