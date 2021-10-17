Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.36 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

