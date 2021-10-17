Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 95.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

