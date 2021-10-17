Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 12,854.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

