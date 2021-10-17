Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,546 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9,672.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.