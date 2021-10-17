Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.40. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm has a market cap of £575.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

