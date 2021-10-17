Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.40. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm has a market cap of £575.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.
About Halfords Group
