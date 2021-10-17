Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $120.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.