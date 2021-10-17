Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.52

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.55. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 3,661 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $69,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 35,338 shares of company stock worth $191,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

