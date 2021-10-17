Lightning Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $563,897.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $45.60 million and approximately $563,897.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

