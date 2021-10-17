Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.86 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $362.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

