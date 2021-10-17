Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $27.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.61 million. Limoneira posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,529.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 633.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,503. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

